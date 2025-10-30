Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
30.10.2025 09:02:00
The Stock Market Is Doing Something for the 7th Time Since 1990 -- It Hints at a Very Big Move in the Next Year
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is one of three major U.S. stock market indexes alongside the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). Whereas the S&P 500 is considered a gauge for the entire domestic equities market and the Dow Jones a collection of blue chip companies, the Nasdaq is seen as a benchmark for growth stocks, especially those in the technology sector.The Nasdaq fell into a bear market earlier this year when President Trump stunned Wall Street with sweeping tariffs. The index closed 24% below its record high on April 8. But that low point marked the onset of a new bull market -- the seventh Nasdaq bull market since 1990 -- and history says the index is headed much higher in the next few years.Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
