:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
17.12.2025 21:36:00
The Stock Market Is Doing Something It Has Only Done 1 Time Since 2000 -- Should You Be Worried?
The Shiller price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, or CAPE ratio, is a measure of how expensive the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is. At the time of this writing, the Shiller P/E ratio is just over 40 -- a mark it has hit only once before -- in the thick of the dot-com bubble.Unfortunately, we know how the dot-com bubble played out, with the S&P 500 losing almost half its value. Given what happened last time we saw the S&P 500 this expensive, should investors be worried? The short answer is no.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
