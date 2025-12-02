NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
02.12.2025 13:30:00
The Stock Market Is Doing Something Last Seen When the Dot-Com Bubble Popped, and It's Sending a Clear Signal Where to Invest Now
The stock market has been on an absolute tear over the past three years. Since bottoming in October of 2022, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is up 91%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has more than doubled in the same period.But there's growing concern that some of the biggest driving forces in the current bull market may be in a bubble. Just a handful of large companies have seen meaningful financial impact from the growth of artificial intelligence (AI), but practically all large-cap U.S. companies have seen their valuations climb. That has led economist Robert Shiller to provide a dour forecast for the S&P 500 over the next decade.They say history doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes. And if we are indeed in a bubble, there's one stock market indicator that provides a clear signal on where to invest now. It steered investors right amid the dot-com bubble's pop, and it could prove valuable again today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!