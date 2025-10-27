Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
|
27.10.2025 11:00:00
The Stock Market Is Doing Something Observed Just 3 Times Since 1871 -- and History Is Crystal Clear What Happens Next
Despite a rough patch in the earlier part of the year in response to the Trump administration's tariff plan, it has been a good year so far for the stock market's three main indexes: the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), the Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones. Through Oct. 21, they're up 14.7%, 19%, and 10.8% year to date, respectively.These gains should undoubtedly be celebrated, considering they seemed to be on a much worse path at some point, but with them have come historical feats that could be a warning sign -- especially when looking at the S&P 500. There are several metrics used to determine the costliness or cheapness of stocks and indexes, but one of the most relied-upon for the S&P 500 is the Shiller price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, also known as the CAPE ratio.While the standard P/E ratio tells you how much you're paying per $1 of a company's earnings, the Shiller P/E ratio is based on inflation-adjusted earnings per share (EPS) over the previous 10 years. It's meant to give a more balanced view, accounting for temporary slumps or booms that could be misleading.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!