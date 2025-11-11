Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
11.11.2025 09:44:00
The Stock Market Sounds an Alarm Seen Just 1 Time in 25 Years as Investors Get Bad News About the Economy
S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) companies are not only reporting third-quarter earnings that are better than Wall Street expected, but also earnings are on pace to increase by double digits for the fourth consecutive quarter.Yet, the stock market wobbled during the first week of November. The S&P 500 fell 1.6% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumbled 3%, notching its worst weekly performance since President Trump announced sweeping tariffs in April.Investors are worried about the government shutdown, which had lasted for a record 40 days as November 9. They are also worried about the labor market; hiring slowed sharply over the summer and layoffs hit a 22-year high in October, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
