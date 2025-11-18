HydroGen Aktie
WKN DE: A0MKT1 / ISIN: US44887Q1085
18.11.2025 13:15:00
The Three Best Bets in the Hydrogen Industry and Why They Stand to Make a Fortune
The excitement back in 2020 surrounding the potential for hydrogen, and the green energy sector as a whole, reached a fever pitch. Companies and governments around the world invested billions of dollars into various green energy initiatives, with the US and European nations leading the way. The hype came to a screeching halt in the following years due to high costs, a lack of current demand, regulatory and political uncertainty, and slower than expected development of necessary infrastructure.The frank truth is that the majority of hydrogen initiatives have failed or been tabled for the time being. The industry is currently in its trough, with only 4% of announced hydrogen projects since 2020 still in effect five years later. While this may spell doom to many, savvy investors can find excellent opportunities after the dust settles.The tides are indeed turning and a renewed energy behind hydrogen is emerging. The companies remaining stand to see substantial upside over the next few decades. Companies that weathered the storm of the past few years could make a killing as the hydrogen market is expected to balloon to $1.4 trillion annually by 2050.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
