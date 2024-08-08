The Trust for the National Mall and Humana Announce New Programming and Advance Court Reservation Sign-up Date for National Mall of Pickleball 2024

In honor of National Pickleball Day, The Trust for the National Mall and Humana (NYSE: HUM) announce exciting program details for the three-day monumental event, National Mall of Pickleball, celebrating America’s most intergenerational sport from September 27th through September 29th on eleven temporary courts in the shadow of the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial. The weekend is themed "One for the Ages,” showcasing a new era of pickleball – one that is better when multiple generations play together, giving picklers a chance to share their stories and form new intergenerational friendships.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240808573891/en/

The popularity of last year’s event demonstrated the overwhelming enthusiasm for pickleball, with advance court reservations completely booking up within two minutes. To meet the demand for court time, the second-annual National Mall of Pickleball 2024 will feature two additional courts. About half of the courts will be available for advance reservations, including two players per one-hour block, when bookings go live on September 18, 2024, at 12:00pm ET at nationalmall.org/pickleball. Paddles and balls will be available for use on-site.

Additionally, D.C.’s very own D.C. Pickleball Team (DCPT) and its new roster, including James Ignatowich, Rachel Rohrabacher, Vivian Glozman, and Dekel Bar, will offer a limited number of spots for beginner, intermediate and advanced pickleball clinics.

"National Mall of Pickleball is back and better than before, with fun new ways to join us in the stands and on the courts. One-of-a-kind events like this are just one way the Trust works with our partners to ensure a vibrant and engaging National Mall for all,” shared Catherine Townsend, President and CEO of The Trust for the National Mall. "This year, as we head toward America’s Semiquincentennial in 2026, where the National Mall will play center stage, we are inviting players and fans to support the Trust for the National Mall’s work to preserve and elevate this iconic space, where visitors come to unite, reflect, learn and play, for generations to come.”

Similar to the inaugural event, there will be plenty of free opportunities for players to engage beyond reserved court time, including dedicated walk-on courts for community play, and lessons led by US Senior Pickleball (USSP) and USA Pickleball Ambassador volunteers. Spectators who aren’t playing can watch the dynamic pickleball programming from the stands including:

Media Match: The Washington Post will play to defend its title of best press pickleball team in D.C. as they compete in a round robin tournament against other members of the national press corps

The Washington Post will play to defend its title of best press pickleball team in D.C. as they compete in a round robin tournament against other members of the national press corps DMV Invitational Tournament: Local leagues will compete on the courts for pickleball champion and off the courts in a friendly fundraising challenge to support the mission of The Trust for the National Mall; the top three fundraisers will win unique experiences and prizes

Local leagues will compete on the courts for pickleball champion and off the courts in a friendly fundraising challenge to support the mission of The Trust for the National Mall; the top three fundraisers will win unique experiences and prizes DCPT Showcase: Professional DCPT athletes will face off against each other on Center Court

Professional DCPT athletes will face off against each other on Center Court In the Kitchen: Presented by the Humana Foundation in partnership with the Emeril Lagasse Foundation, In the Kitchen will feature healthy and nutritious recipes to fuel players’ minds and spirits throughout the weekend

New programming in 2024 will include some exciting additions, with special guests and announcements still to come:

Pickle Madness: A showing from D.C.-area colleges and universities where current students and alumni will pair off to see who is the brightest on the courts

A showing from D.C.-area colleges and universities where current students and alumni will pair off to see who is the brightest on the courts Knock Out: Anyone who considers themselves a pickler will be invited to play on Center Court and play for the title of National Mall of Pickleball Knock Out Champion in a friendly game of knock out to close out the courts each day

This year, six pairs of intergenerational finalists from across the U.S.A. will participate in the Ultimate Duo Challenge for their chance to be named the National Mall of Pickleball’s first-ever Ultimate Duo. Today, the Trust announced the six selected pairs who demonstrate the power and impact of intergenerational relationships and healthy living. This year’s finalists will join us on America’s Front Yard to share inspiring stories about pickleball as the common force that has helped them build meaningful connections in their lives.

The finalists of the Ultimate Duo contest will receive an all-expense-paid trip to participate in the National Mall of Pickleball in September and will be sharing their experience through the Trust’s social channels.

"The Trust and Humana know how important social connection and physical health are to living a healthy life,” said Humana Foundation and Trust for the National Mall Board Chair, Bruce Broussard. "The event this year will celebrate the impact pickleball has had on picklers across generations who have deepened their personal relationships through the sport, while also fostering a sense of healthy living. We are proud to advance our mission of promoting an active and healthy lifestyle for America’s seniors through such an impactful event, and we look forward to more meaningful connections forming at National Mall of Pickleball.”

To learn more about the National Mall of Pickleball, the planned activities and to reserve your court time or spot in a clinic once they go live, please visit: nationalmall.org/pickleball and sign up for the Daily Dink newsletter to programming updates.

Funds raised through the 2024 National Mall of Pickleball will support the Trust’s mission with the National Park Service and will fund restoration and sustainability projects, educational enrichment programs and their award-winning Volunteers-In-Parks volunteer programming on the National Mall. To learn more about ways to get involved and protect this historic landscape, visit https://nationalmall.org/support.

Members of the media interested in attending the event must register. Please fill out this form. Organizers will follow up promptly to confirm the status of your media credentials.

About Trust for the National Mall

As the leading nonprofit, nonpartisan philanthropic partner of the National Park Service dedicated to restoring, preserving, and enriching the National Mall, the Trust brings expertise, private funding, and in-kind support to time-sensitive restoration and sustainability projects. The Trust also mobilizes a volunteer operation to provide educational opportunities to ensure that the National Mall endures and evolves as a vibrant civic stage for all. With over 36 million annual visits, the National Mall’s aging infrastructure and outdated visitor amenities are in urgent need of repair and improvement as we approach America’s historic 250th anniversary in 2026. To learn more and to support our mission visit www.nationalmall.org | information@nationalmall.org | @thenationalmall

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. and is focused on health equity, working to eliminate unjust, avoidable and unnecessary barriers in health and healthcare. The Foundation fosters evidence-based collaborations and investments that help people in underserved communities live connected, healthy lives. As a steward of good health, the Foundation creates healthy emotional connections for people and communities and is shaping a healthier approach to nutrition to support lifelong well-being. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana Inc. and the Humana Foundation believe everyone should have access to the tools and support needed to have a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible. Our commitment to improving health outcomes for all – our members and patients, employees, the communities we serve, the healthcare system, and the environment - is the foundation of our Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240808573891/en/