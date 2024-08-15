The Typical U.S. Housing Payment Has Fallen to Lowest Level in 6 Months. That Has Led to More Buyer Interest, But Not More Sales.

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — The typical buyer’s housing payment was $2,588 during the four weeks ending August 11, nearly $250 below April’s all-time high and up just 1% year over year–the smallest increase in five years. That’s according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

There are also a few other encouraging signs for today’s buyers: The total number of homes for sale is up nearly 20% year over year, and a growing share of inventory is growing stale, allowing some buyers the chance to negotiate. Additionally, less than 30% of homes are selling above list price, down from 35% a year ago.

Despite declining costs and improving inventory, pending home sales have yet to improve: Pending sales are down 5.1% year over year, the biggest decline since November (except the prior 4-week period, when there was a 6.2% decline). There are several reasons buyers aren’t jumping at the chance to take advantage of falling mortgage rates. Although home prices have come down from their July peak, they’re still near record highs. Additionally, some prospective buyers are sitting on the sidelines because of economic and political uncertainty around the presidential election, whether mortgage rates will fall more and whether the U.S. is going to enter an official recession.

There are a few signs that more house hunters are starting the homebuying process. Mortgage-purchase applications are up 3% week over week on a seasonally adjusted basis. And Redfin’s Homebuyer Demand Index–a measure of requests for tours and other buying services from Redfin agents–is down 10% year over year, but that’s the smallest decline since April.

"I was hoping more buyers would emerge when mortgage rates started declining. And while house hunting has picked up a bit, the increase isn’t all that significant,” said Brynn Rea, a Redfin Premier agent in Spokane, WA. "Budgets are typically the most important factor for buyers, and homes are still really expensive for a lot of people. A lot of buyers are waiting to see if mortgage rates fall more if and when the Fed cuts interest rates, and to see what happens with the economy and the election later in the year.”

This week’s CPI report shows that inflation continues to soften, reinforcing the expectation the Fed will start cutting interest rates in September, though it’s unclear by how much. Markets have priced in expectations of aggressive rate cuts. If the Fed doesn’t match those expectations, rates could rise a bit, but if they cut as quickly as markets are hoping–or even faster–mortgage rates have more room to fall. And if falling rates drive up demand, that could push up home prices.

Indicators of homebuying demand and activity Value (if applicable) Recent change Year-over-year change Source Daily average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 6.49% (Aug. 14) Near lowest level since spring 2023, but up from low of 6.34% about a week earlier Down from 7.24% Mortgage News Daily Weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 6.47% (week ending Aug. 8) Lowest level in over a year; down from 7.22% in early May Down from 6.96% Freddie Mac Mortgage-purchase applications (seasonally adjusted) Increased 2% from a week earlier (as of week ending Aug. 9) Down 8% Mortgage Bankers Association Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index (seasonally adjusted) Essentially unchanged from a month earlier (as of week ending Aug. 11) Down 10% Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index, a measure of requests for tours and other homebuying services from Redfin agents Touring activity Up 10% from the start of the year (as of Aug. 11) At this time last year, it was up 7% from the start of 2023 ShowingTime, a home touring technology company Google searches for "home for sale” Up 11% from a month earlier (as of Aug. 12) Down 3% Google Trends

U.S. highlights: Four weeks ending August 11, 2024 Redfin’s national metrics include data from 400+ U.S. metro areas, and is based on homes listed and/or sold during the period. Weekly housing-market data goes back through 2015. Subject to revision. Four weeks ending August 11, 2024 Year-over-year change Notes Median sale price $389,250 3.4% Up slightly from a week earlier, but $6,750 below all-time high set during the 4 weeks ending July 7 Median asking price $398,248 5.9% Biggest increase since Oct. 2022 Median monthly mortgage payment $2,588 at a 6.47% mortgage rate 0.7% Lowest level since Feb.; $244 below all-time high set during the 4 weeks ending April 28 Pending sales 82,160 -5.1% Biggest decline since Nov. 2023, except the prior 4-week period, when there was a 6.2% decline New listings 92,476 4.5% Active listings 1,005,700 18.9% Months of supply 3.6 +0.7 pts. 4 to 5 months of supply is considered balanced, with a lower number indicating seller’s market conditions. Share of homes off market in two weeks 37.1% Down from 43% Median days on market 35 +6 days Share of homes sold above list price 29.6% Down from 35% Share of homes with a price drop 7% +1.8 pts. Near highest level on record Average sale-to-list price ratio 99.3% -0.5 pts.

Metro-level highlights: Four weeks ending August 11, 2024 Redfin’s metro-level data includes the 50 most populous U.S. metros. Select metros may be excluded from time to time to ensure data accuracy. Metros with biggest year-over-year increases Metros with biggest year-over-year decreases Notes Median sale price Philadelphia (12.5%) Detroit (12.4%) Anaheim, CA (11.2%) Newark, NJ (10.3%) New Brunswick, NJ (10.1%) Austin, TX (-3%) Tampa, FL (-1.3%) San Antonio, TX (-1.3%) Declined in 3 metros Pending sales Cincinnati (10.4%) Sacramento, CA (10.2%) Los Angeles (7.5%) San Jose, CA (6.8%) Montgomery County, PA (5.3%) Houston (-20.6%) Atlanta (-17.1%) Tampa, FL (-15.7%) Minneapolis (-12.9%) West Palm Beach, FL (-12.5%) Increased in 9 metros New listings Cincinnati (20.7%) San Jose, CA (19%) Sacramento, CA (18.2%) Baltimore (17.2%) San Diego (17.1%) Atlanta (-16%) Austin, TX (-5.4%) Chicago (-3.9%) Portland, OR (-3.8%) Nassau County, NY (-3.1%) Declined in 11 metros

