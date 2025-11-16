Friend a Aktie
WKN DE: A3ELSR / ISIN: CNE1000042N5
|
16.11.2025 10:23:00
These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
An investment strategy must always factor age into the equation. Younger investors are trying to be more aggressive and build savings because they have the ability to hold stocks for 20, 30, or even 40 years. But once people have retired, their goals are often more focused on preserving their savings and keeping up with inflation.Dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a winning strategy for retirees because they produce income each year and can provide diversification. These two dividend ETFs are a retiree's best friend.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!