|
28.08.2024 14:30:00
These 2 Tech Stocks Could Be in the Middle of Proving Warren Buffett Right
"It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it," says billionaire investor Warren Buffett.Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and cloud data platform Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have each stumbled into the reality of this aphorism recently. Both companies operate in industries where trust is critical -- companies trust CrowdStrike to protect their critical infrastructure and devices, and they trust Snowflake with mountains of proprietary and sensitive data -- and both have made major missteps that could cost them in the long run.CrowdStrike's modular, cloud-based Falcon platform protects desktops, laptops, virtual servers, containers, mobile devices, and IoT devices. The platform has more than two dozen modules that collectively cover a wide array of security, identity, automation, and observability functions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
