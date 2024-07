These Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Have Jumped 54% to 154% in 2024. Can They Soar Higher?

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks were in fine form on the market in the first half of 2024, with key names that are benefiting from the proliferation of this technology outpacing the broader index by a wide margin.Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), for instance, are up 154% in the first six months of the year. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) clocked 58% gains, while Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has also turned in a strong performance with a 54% appreciation in its stock price. For comparison, the tech-heavy Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index is up 16% in 2024.These AI stocks have significantly outperformed the market so far this year. But will they be able to sustain the momentum in the second half of 2024? Let's find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool