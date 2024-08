These Were the Top-Selling GLP-1 Drugs Last Quarter From Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk

The anti-obesity drug market could one day be worth $100 billion. It's a massive opportunity in healthcare, and two companies that are leaders in that space today are Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). Unsurprisingly, these are also two of the most valuable healthcare companies in the world right now.They have been rivals for decades, and the growing popularity of their respective glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) drugs ensures that the competition between these two businesses won't fizzle out anytime soon. With their latest quarterly results in, let's take a closer look at how their GLP-1 products are doing and which ones may end up on top in the future.The name "Ozempic" has become synonymous with weight loss, even though the drug is technically approved for diabetes. It has been experiencing significant growth and last quarter (which ended in June), it was far and away Novo Nordisk's top-selling drug. Here's how its sales compared against weight loss drug Wegovy, which shares the same active ingredient (semaglutide) and Eli Lilly 's top GLP-1 drugs -- Mounjaro (approved for diabetes) and Zepbound (approved for weight loss}:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool