WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097

13.11.2025 13:45:00

Thinking of Buying Archer Aviation Stock? 3 Things You Should Know

After ascending 133% over the past 12 months, shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) lost some altitude last week. The stock dropped 27% following the company's third-quarter earnings release and news that the electric air taxi maker is buying an airport in Los Angeles. Emerging technology stocks like Archer Aviation are prone to sharp price swings, and last week's turbulence came amid a broader pullback in the stock market. Still, investors might be wondering if the sell-off in Archer stock was warranted, or if the market was simply overreacting.If you're thinking about starting or adding to a position in Archer Aviation, here are three things you should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
