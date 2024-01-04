04.01.2024 14:53:25

Third Harmonic Bio Appoints Christopher Murphy As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company, Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (THRD), Thursday appointed Christopher Murphy as Chief Financial and Business Officer. Also, the company announced business updates regarding its program THB335.

In October, the company had announced the resignation of the then finance chief Robert Ho effective November 10, 2023.

Previously, Murphy served as a member of leadership team of Horizon Therapeutics PLC, where he helped to increase the profitability of the company. Under his leadership, Horizon was later acquired by Amgen Inc. for $28 billion in October 2023.

Further, the company plans to file a U.S. IND and initiate a Phase 1 SAD/14-day MAD study of its lead program THB335 in the first half of 2024, the company said in a statement.

In the pre-market activity, Third Harmonic's stock stands at $10.68 without any movement on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TF Financial CorpShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu TF Financial CorpShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor wichtigen Konjunkturdaten: ATX & DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich mit Verlusten. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen