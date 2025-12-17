Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
17.12.2025 15:15:00
This $200 Billion Streaming Giant Is Partnering With a Top AI Company (Hint: It's Not Nvidia)
Despite fears of a possible bubble bursting, artificial intelligence (AI) is a technology that increasingly looks like it's not going away. There are already businesses winning the AI race, whether they make hardware, operate cloud platforms, or run the large language models that have become so popular among consumers.But other industries are starting to embrace AI instead of fighting it, showcasing how seriously executive teams are taking this new technology to bolster their competitive positions. In fact, a prominent streaming giant just decided to partner with a top AI company in a move that could impact the media and entertainment sector. Investors should take notice. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!