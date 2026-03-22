Masimo CorpShs Aktie
WKN: 578074 / ISIN: US5747951003
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22.03.2026 18:36:49
This $7 Million Masimo Exit Came Before a 34% Surge on $9.9 Billion Acquisition
On February 17, 2026, Bridger Management disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold out its entire position in Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI).According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Bridger Management eliminated its entire stake in Masimo, reducing its holdings by 47,841 shares. The fund’s quarter-end position in Masimo decreased by $7.06 million due to the full liquidation of the position.Masimo is a leading provider of advanced noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions, with a global presence and a focus on innovation in patient care. The company leverages proprietary signal extraction technologies to address critical needs in healthcare monitoring, supporting clinical decision-making and patient safety. Its diversified product portfolio and robust distribution channels position it as a key player in the medical instruments and supplies industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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