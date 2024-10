This 2025 Medicare Change Could Be a Lifesaver for Those on Prescription Drugs

Medicare Part D plans save seniors a lot of money on retirement healthcare costs compared to paying for their prescriptions completely out of pocket, but they come with plenty of costs of their own. The average Part D plan has a monthly premium of $55.50, according to the National Council on Aging. Then, there's a deductible of up to $545, plus a copay. Those who regularly take medication can still spend quite a bit, leaving them with less money than they planned for other expenses. But a new Medicare law taking effect Jan. 1, 2025 could save these individuals a lot of money.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool