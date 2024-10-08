|
08.10.2024 12:30:00
This AI Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner From the Robotaxi Event (Hint: It's Not Tesla)
After a long wait, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is finally ready to pull the curtain back on the robotaxi.It's unclear exactly what will happen at the Oct. 10 robotaxi event, but analysts expect Tesla to release an update on its full self-driving technology, which CEO Elon Musk sees as the linchpin in the company's automotive business. Some analysts hope that Tesla will finally unveil the actual robotaxi model, which Musk has described as a small autonomous vehicle (AV) that individuals can own and rent out, like an Uber, while they're not using it, allowing the vehicle to make money for the owner and essentially pay for itself. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
