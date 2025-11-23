:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
23.11.2025 17:50:00
This AI Stock Could Be Your Ticket Out of the 9-to-5
If you want an early exit to retirement, you don't have to be aggressive with your investments, chasing high-risk, unprofitable companies. You can earn substantial returns among technology leaders, and I believe one of the best artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to bet on right now is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).AMD's revenue growth is accelerating ahead of promising new chip launches next year. The good news for investors is that the shares remain significantly undervalued compared to forward growth estimates among Wall Street analysts.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
22.11.25
|Rail fares in England to be frozen in 2026 (Financial Times)
|
22.11.25
|Rail fares in England to be frozen in 2026 (Financial Times)
|
21.11.25
|Nokia’s third reinvention will be harder than its first two (Financial Times)
|
21.11.25