Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
21.12.2025 09:25:00
This AI Stock Could Soar 47% in 2026, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst (Hint: It's Not Nvidia)
You probably won't be shocked to learn that Wall Street is bullish about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Of the 64 analysts surveyed by S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) in December who cover Nvidia, 60 rated the stock as a "buy" or "strong buy."Surging demand for the company's chips has driven Nvidia's share price up by around 30% this year. The consensus 12-month price target for the stock reflects a potential upside of 44% – an impressive gain. However, another artificial intelligence (AI) stock could soar even more than that in 2026, according to one Wall Street analyst. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
