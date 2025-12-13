:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
13.12.2025 03:30:00
This Artificial Intelligence Stock Could Be a Top Performer in the Next Market Rally
One of the more notable drivers of tech stocks in the last few years has been prowess in artificial intelligence (AI). Nvidia's AI chip has transformed the stock and the industry it serves, while the AI-driven capabilities of Palantir Technologies have taken its stock into the stratosphere, as its clients have benefited from massive productivity gains.Investors are on the lookout for the next high-performing AI stock. Such predictions are difficult to make before they occur. However, CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has the potential to become the same type of growth stock, and its attributes explain why.
