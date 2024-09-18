|
18.09.2024 12:47:00
This Bank Could Be the Next to $1 Trillion in Assets. Should You Buy the Stock Today?
There are more than 4,500 bank subsidiaries in the U.S., according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. However, there is a wide discrepancy in size. Four banks -- JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo -- each have at least $1.6 trillion in assets, while the fifth largest bank has only $664 billion in assets. The next 10 banks after Citi total about $4.3 trillion in assets, compared to Chase's main bank subsidiary, which has roughly $3.5 trillion in assets.Scale matters in the world of banking today due to the complex regulatory landscape and the need to invest in tech. And make no mistake, the number of banks in the U.S. will consolidate over the next few decades, and the big banks will get bigger and likely be the winners. The bank I am going to talk about could be the next to reach $1 trillion in assets. Should you buy the stock today? Let's take a look.Sitting behind the big four are three large consumer and commercial super-regional banks: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC), and Truist (NYSE: TFC). U.S. Bancorp is the largest with nearly $665 billion in assets, and it's certainly been an acquirer in the past and could be in the future. However, right now, it doesn't seem to have a huge appetite, not that it wouldn't look at opportunities if they came along. Meanwhile, Truist is the smallest of the three, with about $512 billion in assets, and it has been slow to make major acquisitions since the merger of BB&T and SunTrust that formed Truist back in 2019.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,80
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.