This CEO's Last Company Was a Millionaire-Maker. Could His Next Business Could Be Even Bigger?

Brad Jacobs might not be a household name among retail investors, but Jacobs has one of the best track records of any CEO working today.Jacobs' first company in the U.S. was United Waste Systems, which delivered a 55% compound annual return rate from 1989, when it was founded, to 1997, when it was sold to the company that became Waste Management. At the time, it was the fifth largest solid waste management business in North America. Following that, Jacobs co-founded United Rentals and followed a similar roll-up strategy to deliver market-beating returns and become the leading equipment rental company.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool