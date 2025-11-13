NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
13.11.2025 12:43:00
This Cheap 6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is Worth a Closer Look Right Now
Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI) isn't exactly a household name, but most people are familiar with some of the iconic gambling real estate the company owns. In this video, I discuss the business and why this high-yielding stock is one of my top dividend investments right now.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Nov. 11, 2025. The video was published on Nov. 12, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!