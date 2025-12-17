Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
17.12.2025 21:05:00
This Consumer Lender's Stock Could Surge in 2026. Here's Why.
Elevated interest rates and stubborn inflation are squeezing consumers, leading to record-high credit card and household debt. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, U.S. credit card balances soared to $1.23 trillion in the third quarter and have been a major contributor to rising household debt, which also reached a record high of $18.59 trillion.As debt levels continue to rise, demand for personal loans from professional investors is incredibly strong. One company in a prime position to benefit from this is LendingClub (NYSE: LC). The company has built its lending model over the past decade plus and is experiencing robust demand from borrowers and investors. If interest rates dip from here, the momentum could carry even further. Here's why LendingClub could be a buy ahead of 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!