:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
13.12.2025 15:15:00
This Could Be a Huge Catalyst for Nvidia's Business in 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a powerhouse stock to own in recent years. Every time its valuation looks like it's getting a bit expensive, the stock continues to rise even higher. As of Tuesday's close, the stock was up 38% since the start of the year. It's especially impressive when you consider that it soared 171% last year and 239% the year before that.While the returns have slowed, they are still incredible. By comparison, this year, the S&P 500 has risen by 16%. Heading into 2026, investors may expect another slowdown for the world's most valuable company, whose market cap sits at $4.5 trillion right now.But there could be a catalyst around the corner, which could make 2026 another stellar year for Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
