This Could Be Gen Z's Biggest Barrier to a Comfortable Retirement

Gen Z is off to a surprisingly good start with retirement savings, with median savings of around $29,000, according to Goldman Sachs. That money alone could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars by the time they're ready to retire.But savings aren't everything when it comes to retirement, and having a solid financial plan may be one area Gen Z is too overconfident. A recent Goldman Sachs survey provided insight into three key areas Zoomers may want to review to ensure they're on track for a comfortable future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel