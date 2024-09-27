|
27.09.2024 11:00:00
This Could Be the Next Cryptocurrency to Make Major Waves.
During the past decade, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been one of the best cryptocurrency investments you could have made. Since 2013, when Bitcoin first passed the $100 mark, it has exploded in value by nearly 63,000%. But even if you're long-term bullish on crypto, you have to admit that Bitcoin may never be able to replicate that performance.But that's perfectly OK, because there's another cryptocurrency that could be ready to make major waves. Most likely, you've never heard of Sui (CRYPTO: SUI), but it's already the 21st most valuable cryptocurrency in the world. For the year, Sui has roughly doubled, compared to about a 50% gain for Bitcoin. So what makes Sui (pronounced "swee") so special?Sui is a Layer-1 blockchain network, and that means its rivals include the likes of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). In fact, Sui has often been described as a "Solana killer," due to its potential to overtake Solana one day. And, in turn, Solana has been described as an "Ethereum killer." So you can see where I'm going with this: Sui has the long-term potential to become the leading Layer-1 blockchain network in the world, surpassing both Solana and Ethereum.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
