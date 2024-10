This Cryptocurrency Could Be a Major Player by 2030

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continues to reign as the world's top cryptocurrency, and it's not close. With a massive market cap of $1.3 trillion, Bitcoin is nearly four times larger than its next closest rival, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). In fact, Bitcoin now accounts for a whopping 57% of the market cap of the entire crypto market.But a number of challengers are gaining on it, and the one that has the most upside potential over the next five years is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). It currently ranks as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency with its nearly $75 billion market cap, and it could be poised for a major run over the next five years.Solana is the primary blockchain competitor to Ethereum, which is currently the premier Layer 1 blockchain network in the world. As a result of rapid growth over the past few years, Solana now poses a serious challenge to Ethereum. In fact, many have dubbed Solana the "Ethereum killer" for its potential.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool