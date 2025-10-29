Sea Aktie
WKN DE: A2H5LX / ISIN: US81141R1005
|
29.10.2025 12:00:00
This Deep-Sea Mining Stock Has Soared 500% in 2025. Here's 1 Reason Why Investors Are Diving In.
The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) stock is up a massive 520% year to date as of this writing, making it one of the top three best-performing mining stocks of the year.TMC is a deep-sea mining company. It is diving into the Clarion Clipperton Zone area of the Pacific Ocean to explore and extract polymetallic nodules containing cobalt, copper, nickel, and manganese from the sea floor. TMC then plans to process and convert these modules into battery-grade base metals that go into applications like electric vehicle batteries, power generation, and transmission. It's an ambitious business model, especially since the batteries built from nodules can be recycled and redeployed.However, TMC is still in the exploration phase and yet to generate a revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!