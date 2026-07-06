Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
06.07.2026 14:30:00
This Explosive Quantum Stock Just Got a Massive $100 Million Catalyst
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) just received a major quantum catalyst tied to proposed U.S. government funding, giving investors a new reason to watch the stock closely. The bull case is enormous if quantum adoption accelerates, but the valuation already prices in a future that may take years to prove.Stock prices used were the market prices of June 26, 2026. The video was published on July 3, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!