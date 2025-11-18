Incredible Holdings Aktie

Incredible Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
18.11.2025 09:15:00

This Fintech Stock Had an Incredible 2025. Can Its Run Continue Into 2026?

It took Wall Street a while to embrace SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI).Perhaps it was the fact that the digital bank and fintech company went public via a SPAC merger in 2021, at the height of a stock market bubble. Once the air let out, many SPAC stocks lost their shine as investors fled speculative names.Despite the stock's slump, SoFi Technologies continued to grow. This year, investors have acknowledged the company's success. Shares have soared by 80% since January.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs 0,00 0,00% Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:17 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
16.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15.11.25 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fällt -- DAX weiter auf Talfahrt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich teils tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag schwach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien gaben auch am zweiten Handelstag der Woche nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen