PTC Aktie
WKN DE: A1H9GN / ISIN: US69370C1009
|
18.11.2025 12:30:53
This Fund Sold $30 Million in PTC Therapeutics Shares Amid a 93% Rally: Here’s Why
As reported in an SEC filing on Friday, New York City-based Armistice Capital sold 1,458,192 shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the third quarter, reducing its position by $30.2 million in value.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released on Friday, Armistice Capital reduced its stake in PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) by nearly 1.5 million shares in the third quarter. The position now stands at 3.3 million shares worth $201.1 million as of the quarter’s end.The trade was a reduction; the holding now represents 2.5% of Armistice’s 13F reportable assetsContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
