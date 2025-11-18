PTC Aktie

PTC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1H9GN / ISIN: US69370C1009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
18.11.2025 12:30:53

This Fund Sold $30 Million in PTC Therapeutics Shares Amid a 93% Rally: Here’s Why

As reported in an SEC filing on Friday, New York City-based Armistice Capital sold 1,458,192 shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the third quarter, reducing its position by $30.2 million in value.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released on Friday, Armistice Capital reduced its stake in PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) by nearly 1.5 million shares in the third quarter. The position now stands at 3.3 million shares worth $201.1 million as of the quarter’s end.The trade was a reduction; the holding now represents 2.5% of Armistice’s 13F reportable assetsContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PTC Incmehr Nachrichten