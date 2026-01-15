NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
15.01.2026 11:00:00
This Genius AI Stock Has Far More Potential Than Nvidia in 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the gold standard of artificial intelligence (AI) investing. It has led the way since 2023, rising to become the world's largest company. However, other, more explosive AI stocks can deliver outsize returns, and investors may want to consider them for smaller, riskier positions that can provide monster growth.One that I'm excited about is Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS). Nebius is growing at an unbelievable pace, and if it hits its growth projections by the end of the year, it could be a huge winner for investors and far outperform Nvidia.If you're looking to add a bit of rocket fuel to your portfolio, Nebius is a great place to look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
