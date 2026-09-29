This Growth Stock Is Quietly Solving the AI Supercycle's Cooling Problem. Here's Why It Could Soar.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the single biggest driver of this nearly four-year bull market, and as its use expands, more investment opportunities emerge.

The impact is multitiered -- from the chips that process AI tasks to the data centers that house clusters of them and meet the demand for AI computing power; from the infrastructure and networks needed to power data centers and move the information from machine to machine, to the memory hardware that keeps all the data accessible to the servers that require it.

One critical group of companies within the AI universe are the specialists that manufacture and service the equipment that routes the massive electrical supplies required by AI data centers and provides the liquid cooling systems that dissipate the intense heat those powerful processors generate.

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