Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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07.06.2026 17:45:00
This High-Flying Semiconductor Stock Still Has a Compelling Case, But Comes With a Serious Risk
Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) is gaining momentum as custom AI chips, optical networking, and data center demand reshape its growth outlook. The bullish case is compelling, especially as hyperscalers search for more efficient infrastructure. But after a huge rally, investors have to weigh powerful growth against valuation risk, customer concentration, and rising competition.Stock prices used were the market prices of May 25, 2026. The video was published on June 6, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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