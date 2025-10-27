:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
27.10.2025 09:45:00
This Hypergrowth Cryptocurrency Will Be the Next $1 Trillion Digital Asset
In the crypto market, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) remains the unquestioned market leader. With a current market cap of $2.2 trillion, Bitcoin still accounts for a staggering 60% of the total value of the crypto market.But there's another cryptocurrency that investors should be keeping their eye on, and that's Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). This hypergrowth cryptocurrency has the potential to become the next $1 trillion digital asset, and here's why.In October, investment firm 21Shares released a new report on Solana, and quite frankly, the numbers are eye-popping. Over the most recent 12-month period (October 2024 to September 2025), the Solana blockchain ecosystem generated $2.85 billion in revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
