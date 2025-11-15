Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
15.11.2025 10:25:00
This Industrial Metal Is Critical for AI. Should You Invest $1,000?
I have long monitored the price of copper because I consider it a pretty accurate barometer of the health of the global economy. The red metal is a leading economic indicator because it's essential to building factories, homes, cars, semiconductors, and electrical equipment -- among many other products and infrastructure -- and it must be purchased long before these things are built.But today, the price of copper is soaring for another reason: artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. Global data center electricity consumption is expected to rise from 2% of global demand today to 9% by 2050, and demand for copper in those facilities is expected to increase sixfold.There are many ways to invest in copper, from copper futures to exchange-traded funds (ETFs). I think a great way is through a fund like the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEMKT: COPX), which provides investors with access to a broad range of copper mining companies.
