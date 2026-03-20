Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

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20.03.2026 20:30:00

This Is Key for Lucid to Make Investors Rich -- Nothing Else Matters

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has given some investors reason to cheer as it finally managed to drive beyond early supply chain and production speed bumps to more consistent production and deliveries. In fact, Lucid achieved its eighth consecutive quarter of record deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by improved manufacturing execution and the production ramp-up of Lucid's Gravity SUV electric vehicle (EV).Lucid's strategy to drive profitability revolves around four key components, but really only one matters for investors right now.Image source: Lucid Investor Day presentation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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