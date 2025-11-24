Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
24.11.2025 09:51:00
This Is the Biggest Risk to Quantum Computing Stocks IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum, and It's Gone Virtually Undetected by Investors
Over the last three years, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has been the primary catalyst driving Wall Street's major stock indexes to record highs. But in 2025, it's taken a back seat to a technology that's produced truly jaw-dropping gains.Over the trailing year, as of the closing bell on Nov. 19, quantum computing pure-play stocks IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) have delivered respective returns of 90%, 1,860%, 1,530%, and 385%. For comparison, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has rallied 20% over the trailing year.Gains of this magnitude imply that investor hype surrounding quantum computing is tangible and may not fade anytime soon. While there are viable reasons to be excited about the real-world applications of Wall Street's hottest innovation, the biggest risk of all to this quartet of quantum computing stocks has gone virtually undetected by the investing populace.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
