Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
|
07.11.2025 09:51:00
This Is the Smartest Stock to Buy to Take Advantage of the Quantum Computing Revolution -- and It Isn't IonQ, Rigetti Computing, or D-Wave Quantum
For three years, the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) has been the talk of Wall Street. But this isn't the only game-changing technological innovation that has investors opening up their wallets and envisioning pie-in-the-sky addressable markets.In 2025, a strong argument can be made that nothing has been hotter than quantum computing stocks. Over the trailing year, as of the closing bell on Nov. 3, shares of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) have surged 294%, Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) are both higher by 3,080%, respectively, and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) stock has skyrocketed 1,260%.Quantum computing, which utilizes specialized computers and the theories of quantum mechanics to tackle highly complex problems, has the potential to create $450 billion to $850 billion for the global economy by 2040, based on an estimate from Boston Consulting Group. Separately, online publication The Quantum Insider foresees this economic impact reaching $1 trillion by 2035.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Quantum Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|D-Wave Quantum
|25,04
|1,05%
|IonQ
|44,60
|-9,72%
|Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
|12,86
|-2,21%
|Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs
|28,12
|-6,58%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.