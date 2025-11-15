The Market Aktie
This "Magnificent Seven" ETF Has Been Beating the Market This Year. Is It Still a Good Buy?
Investing in the best growth stocks in the world can be a recipe for success. The "Magnificent Seven" stocks -- Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla -- are synonymous with growth. These are the leading companies in the S&P 500, and how they perform can typically be an indicator of the health of the overall market of late.In 2025, as the S&P 500 has been having another strong year, the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (NYSEMKT: MAGS), which tracks these companies, has been doing even better. Since the start of the year, the exchange-traded fund (ETF) has risen by around 21%, which is better than the S&P 500's gains of just 14%. However, the big question is: With valuations being as high as they are, is the fund still a good buy, or is now a good time to pivot to other stocks?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
