|
04.07.2024 10:45:00
This Metric Shows Why Costco Is the Best Retail Stock to Own
If you're looking for a top retail stock to own, it's hard to go wrong with Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST). The company has consistently shown that it can do well in a variety of situations. You might assume that a retailer that has become synonymous with large, bulk purchases would struggle as consumers battle with rising costs and try to scale back on spending, but that hasn't been the case. The business is doing well, even with inflation remaining at elevated levels.Costco has proven time and time again that it can deliver value to shoppers. And that, in turn, has resulted in some solid results -- and great returns for investors. The company has set itself apart from other retailers, and that is evident through one impressive metric.Same-store sales growth, which looks at stores open more than one year, is the metric retail investors should focus on when reviewing a company's financial results. That figure doesn't take into account store closures and new locations, which makes it a better indicator of how a business is doing. A company could simply open more locations and generate more revenue growth that way. But for same-store sales numbers to be rising, then existing locations would need to be growing. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!