:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
21.12.2025 11:15:00
This Quiet AI Company Could Be the Next Big Winner
The dramatic rise in tech stocks over the last two years has made a lot of investors wealthier -- and that's something to celebrate! But when we're done patting ourselves on the back for a job well done with Nvidia, Alphabet, and Palantir Technologies, it's time to look for the next big thing.That's because it's easier to have dramatic gains when you're starting with a smaller market capitalization. Palantir had a market cap of less than $50 billion when I first bought the stock in 2022, and its current $431 billion market cap now makes it one of the largest companies in the world.Its stock has gained 2,210% since July 2022. And if it were to gain another 2,210% in the next three years, it would have a market cap of $10 trillion -- more than twice as large as the current market leader, Nvidia. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
