:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
08.12.2025 14:30:00
This Small-Cap Gem Could Be the Next 10-Bagger
The best stock performers -- the 10-baggers in your portfolio -- will typically come from small-cap picks. As market caps get larger, so does the hurdle for making your stock go up by 10x, making smaller better if you are looking for home run investments.One small-cap gem getting no love right now is Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY). Here's why the stock could be the next 10-bagger in your portfolio.One of the adages of legendary investor Peter Lynch is to find market-share gainers. That is, companies that are growing by taking market share steadily from existing competitors, typically legacy institutions falling behind the modern competition.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
