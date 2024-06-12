|
12.06.2024 10:44:00
This Stock-Split Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Be a $10 Trillion Company by 2030, According to a Wall Street Analyst
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has benefited tremendously from the early phases of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Shares are up 800% since ChatGPT debuted in late 2022, and Nvidia recently achieved a $3 trillion market capitalization, surpassing Apple as the second-largest public company.Nvidia executed a 10-for-1 stock split last Friday to bring its share price down to a more reasonable level, but Wall Street remains overwhelmingly bullish. Among the 62 analysts that follow Nvidia, 90% rate the stock a buy and 10% rate the stock a hold. No analysts recommend selling at the present time.Additionally, Beth Kendig, lead tech analyst at the I/O Fund, recently told CNBC that Nvidia could be a $10 trillion company by 2030 due to the "impenetrable moat" arising from its superior hardware and popular CUDA software.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
