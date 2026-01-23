Time Aktie
This Tech Stock Is a Blast From the Past -- and Just Hit All-Time Highs
For younger investors who've just gotten started in the past 20 years, it's difficult to explain exactly what it was like to go through the 1990s tech boom and the abrupt reversal in tech stocks in the early 2000s. The seemingly endless possibilities with internet-related efforts led to a huge amount of innovation, and investors were eager to participate in the good fortune of the companies that turned their innovation into fast-growing businesses. Yet once the bottom fell out of the market, even solid companies with good long-term growth prospects saw their shares plunge.Many of those internet favorites of the 1990s never recovered. That makes the stocks that did bounce back that much more interesting. In looking at prospective stocks for the Voyager Portfolio, I ran across a stock that was a favorite on the Fool discussion boards during the tech boom. Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) took a long time to return to its former glory, but the semiconductor technology specialist has found new life in the AI boom.
