Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
10.11.2025 23:31:00
This Under-the-Radar AI Stock Just Soared 93%: Is It Too Late to Buy?
Semiconductor veteran Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) may not be the first name that springs to mind when you're thinking about artificial intelligence (AI) investments. AI leaders like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) have posted huge stock gains in the last three years while Intel only rose 39%. And when people are weighing hardware options for their next AI supercomputer, they're comparing Nvidia's Blackwell chips to Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) Instinct series. Intel's Gaudi AI accelerators are an afterthought at best and easily ignored at worst.But the times, they are a-changing. As of this writing on Nov. 9, 2025, Intel's stock has soared 93% in the last three months. The company is striking powerful AI deals these days. Is it too late to invest in Intel's AI turnaround?Intel is revamping its AI strategy. Last month, the company introduced a new product line code-named Crescent Island, optimized for a different part of the AI workflow than the current leaders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 662,00
|0,72%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen in Rot
An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Dienstag abwärts.