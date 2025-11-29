Peers Aktie
WKN DE: A2PL83 / ISIN: JP3801660006
|
29.11.2025 06:10:00
This Undervalued AI Stock Is Trading at a Discount to Its Peers. Here's Why It Won't Last
The theme of artificial intelligence (AI) has been driving the stock market higher for the past few years -- and that's pushed valuations of many AI players higher too. Investors have loaded up their portfolios with shares of these companies that, in some cases, already are seeing revenue soar. Two great examples are AI chip leader, Nvidia, and software company Palantir Technologies -- business at both is booming as customers pile into their AI offerings.While Nvidia's stock isn't expensive at today's levels, it still is pricier than it was a few months ago. And Palantir's valuation has soared to a mind-blowing level, with shares trading for 229x forward earnings estimates.This doesn't mean that every AI leader is trading at high levels, though. One major player actually trades at a discount to its peers right now, and it's even the cheapest of the Magnificent Seven tech stocks that pushed the S&P 500 to record highs in recent years. But keep in mind: This stock is available for a discount today, but this situation may not last for long. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
