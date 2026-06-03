Thor Industries Slashes FY26 EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Thor Industries, Inc. (THO), manufacturer of recreational vehicles, slashed its earnings guidance for the full year 2026, based on the prolonged geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions and the resulting pressure on consumer confidence and retail demand. Meanwhile, it maintained annual net sales outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.30 to $3.80 per share, down from the prior forecast range of $3.75 to $4.25 per share. However, it continues to project consolidated net sales between $9.0 billion and $9.5 billion.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, THO is trading on the NYSE at $69.91, down $7.57 or 9.77 percent.

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